There was Nico Collins’ emergence, including a 52-yard reception on the first play of the second half from the sophomore. Redshirt freshman Oliver Martin saw his first taste of game action and provided a huge catch to set up U-M’s only touchdown, and five different receivers caught passes.

Michigan receivers coach Jim McElwain saw plenty to like from his group in a 24-17 loss to Notre Dame.

“There are always a lot of things we can work on, but I thought we caught the ball well,” McElwain said Wednesday. “We didn’t have any drops.



“I thought we had pretty good separation throughout the game, something you work on every single day. Our guys I think have seen the importance of it. You can’t catch it if you’re not open. That’s the No. 1 most important thing … I think we responded well, were conscious of gaining separation. It’s something we focus on every day drill. When we put ‘musts’ on the receiver board, the No. 1 must is get open.”

Collins was U-M’s best in that area Saturday, building on his outstanding camp performance.

“I thought he was tentative early when he got here in the spring,” McElwain said. “As his confidence grew, he seemed to play faster and faster. He’s a fun guy to be around. It’s important to him, as it is all these guys. Just to see their growth … it’s kind of cool.

“I think his understanding of what, why and how has been pretty darn good. His assignment grade was really good in this game, which tells me he did a good job of preparation. Now we’ve just got to continue that. Obviously, he’s going to get a lot of reps. He just has to maintain that throughout.”

One who still has room for growth — sophomore Donovan Peoples-Jones. Jones caught six balls, but he needs to up his game to become the kind of impact player the Wolverines expected when they recruited him.

“He graded out … you know, good,” McElwain said. “Obviously you’d like to see … I think he played too many plays. That’s on me as far as being able to play fast every single down. Some times he was not loafing but quite honestly gassed. I’ve got to do a better job of the pitch count.”

That could mean added time for guys like redshirt freshman Oliver Martin and true frosh Ronnie Bell.

“The little bit they did get in they proved the game wasn’t too big for them,” McElwain said. “I’m excited about that, being able to get those guys rotating.

“One of the things we’ve got to do a better job of playing fast through the game. I thought there were some plays we looked slow, and yet there were some times we looked pretty fast. The consistency really from there is where we need to get a little better.”

NOTES

• Bell earned his right to play and continues to get better. He’ll play more, McElwain said.

“He did a really good job attacking the playbook,” he said. “The hardest thing for guys sometimes that are young is to maintain how fast you can play when your mind is spinning. I thought he did a really good job. Roy Roundtree did an outstanding job with him in one on one settings to where he could get lined up and played fast.”

• On a team looking for leadership, senior Grant Perry has stepped up. McElwain said he was pleased to hear Perry has assumed that role.

“I think the leadership in that group has been fantastic,” he said. “Let’s face it; he’s a true grizzled veteran compared to everyone else in that room. Donovan had a lot of plays last year. Tarik didn’t pay many, Nico sparingly. Oliver didn’t play. Ronnie was shooting baskets and playing football on the side.

“For him to do what he’s doing, he’s kind of a go to guy. I think he’s embraced that role, realizes through injury last year or whatever when it was taken away, he had a chance to reflect how important it is when he was not able to do it anymore. He’s used that as a way to drive all of us.”