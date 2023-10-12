Quarterbacks

A-: Outside of the multiple blemishes against Bowling Green, you can't ask for much more than what the quarterback position is providing for the Wolverines at the halfway point of the season, especially from J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy has been accurate and efficient and is also taking matters into his own hands with his improvisational skills and his legs. The fact that McCarthy has only played a handful of snaps in the fourth quarter bodes well for his overall health down the stretch and has also provided some crucial snaps for multiple quarterbacks so far this season. It's abundantly clear that this program will go as far as McCarthy will take them.

Running Backs

B+: If you want to get into nitpick territory, Donovan Edwards' slow start is bringing down the grading scale slightly. On the other hand, Kalel Mullings' emergence as a short-yardage back and earning the trust of the staff equals the hit Edwards' slow start has made. Blake Corum continues to be the Corum we all remember, making the tough runs and vulturing the goal line touchdowns but it's clear that he can't be the only back that can break off a big run when the opportunity presents itself. Mullings has shown he is capable of but Edwards has been noticeably absent in that regard but has been making strides in recent weeks. If you were to say that midway through the season that Edwards had not scored a touchdown halfway through the season, I'd either think you're crazy or something nefarious had happened. A playmaker in Edwards

Wide Receivers

B: A healthy Roman Wilson is showing why he was awarded the No. 1 jersey as he leads college football in touchdown receptions. Cornelius Johnson has been steady at some points and has shown to be capable of making up for mistakes. Players like Semaj Morgan are showing to have some promise and Tyler Morris is proving to be a capable pass catcher as well. The wide receiver group continues to be what it has been for years at Michigan and that's reliable but not flashy. With the way McCarthy has been spreading the ball around, you're not going to see very many 100-yard games for receivers outside of a long play. The receivers have been good, not great, and that's everything the staff has asked of them so far.

Tight Ends

B: While the receiving stats won't blow you away by any means, the tight blocking has been increasingly improving each week, particularly on the perimeter. Colston Loveland secured his first touchdown reception of the season against Minnesota and hasn't been utilized as much in the pass game as many had expected as McCarthy has been spreading the ball around much more than last season. A.J. Barner continues to show why he was added to the team as his blocking abilities are strong. We don't expect Loveland to have only one touchdown the rest of the way, which is why the group gets a good, not great, grade at the midway point.

Offensive Line

B+: It finally feels like the Wolverines are hitting its stride on the offensive line with the starting five finally getting figured out. The line hit a new gear once LaDarius Henderson was inserted at left tackle and Karsen Barnhart was bumped over to the right side of the line. While the offensive line wasn't poor by any means with Myles Hinton in the lineup, the Wolverines are in a position where excellence is required and not some fad. If the line remains healthy, there's certainly a path for the grade to move into the A territory by the time the season is over.

Defensive Line

A: While the sack numbers and tackles for loss aren't going to blow you away, it's the other things that the U-M defensive line are doing that have awarded them the highest grade so far. Block destruction and a constant run wall are calling cards for this group, who have been much more disruptive despite the lack of sacks. Collecting interceptions, batting down passes and effectively shutting teams down in the second half, the amount of players that the Wolverines can throw in there that are fresh is relentless. That will only continue as the season moves on.

Linebackers

B: While it feels like the group hasn't played its best game yet, the group has done what its needed to do to keep the number one scoring defense in the country going through the halfway point. The group isn't going to pop on film but it's not going to be a glaring weakness, either. With a lot of experience in the group, you'd hope to get a little more production from the group, which certainly can happen down the stretch. Another good, not great, grade.

Defensive Backs (CBs, Safeties)

B+: A grade that is a little skewed due to the fact that the likes of Will Johnson, Makari Paige and Rod Moore have missed the majority of the season through six games, the group still has done an excellent job maintaining a good level of play in the absence of the trio. Plays have been once the three have returned and other players have stepped up when it has mattered the most. While there's certainly plays that the group would love to have back, the time on task that the younger DBs are receiving, especially the likes of Keon Sabb, is going to bode well for the future. A situation that could've been disastrous at the beginning of the year with the best players out has turned into an opportunity for other players to get key experience while also maintaining a high level of play in the process.

Special Teams