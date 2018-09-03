1. The second half defense:

Michigan's defense was shredded in the first half for 233 yards by the Irish offense, but responded nicely after the break. The Maize and Blue only surrendered 69 yards after halftime, and yielded just 302 total for the game.

2. Will Hart at punter:

Redshirt sophomore Will Hart assumed the punting duties on Saturday night in place of injured sophomore Brad Robbins, and put on an impressive performance. He averaged 43.7 yards on three punts, including one he pinned down at the Notre Dame four-yard line.

3. Nico Collins in an expanded role:

Sophomore receiver Nico Collins was hyped up by his teammates all fall camp for U-M, and he did not disappoint in his expanded role on Saturday night. He caught three passes for a career-high 66 yards, with 52 of them coming on a beautiful diving catch early in the third quarter.