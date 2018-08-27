Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed this afternoon that redshirt freshman wideout Tarik Black will miss 'some weeks' after he suffered a foot injury over the weekend, meaning U-M's already-thin receiving group just got thinner.

However, there is still plenty of talent on the roster in the form of sophomores Donovan Peoples-Jones and Nico Collins.

“We have a lot of depth there," junior left guard Ben Bredeson said this afternoon. "[Senior] Grant Perry can step up, and so can Nico and Donovan — our receiving corps is loaded."

Junior linebacker Devin Bush was asked who can emerge in Black's spot, and he singled out Collins.