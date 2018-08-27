Michigan Football Monday Presser: What We Learned From The Players
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Wolverine players met with the media this afternoon to talk about the conclusion of fall camp and the start of the season, and here were our biggest takeaways from what they said:
Nico Collins has Stepped up in the Wake of Tarik Black's Injury
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed this afternoon that redshirt freshman wideout Tarik Black will miss 'some weeks' after he suffered a foot injury over the weekend, meaning U-M's already-thin receiving group just got thinner.
However, there is still plenty of talent on the roster in the form of sophomores Donovan Peoples-Jones and Nico Collins.
“We have a lot of depth there," junior left guard Ben Bredeson said this afternoon. "[Senior] Grant Perry can step up, and so can Nico and Donovan — our receiving corps is loaded."
Junior linebacker Devin Bush was asked who can emerge in Black's spot, and he singled out Collins.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news