The Michigan players were asked several questions about the offensive game plan today and the lack of success it had on Saturday, and they all gave similar answers — mistakes and self-inflicted wounds were the reason for the mishaps on both sides of the ball.

"The game plan doesn't need to be corrected," Collins insisted. “We just didn’t have the outcome we needed to win. Our plan was good, and if we keep doing what we’re doing, we’ll make plays."

The players preached all camp about how much the offense had been simplified, and everyone did look more comfortable in it (with perhaps the exception of the offensive linemen) than last year.

Junior tight end Sean McKeon wasn't about to place blame on one position group individually, though, explaining that all 11 guys need to be in sync.

“It’s not one guy or one unit, but the offense as a whole," he said. "The offense is simple to me — I don’t know about other guys — because we took so many reps during camp."



“We hurt ourselves more than they hurt us, especially with the penalties," junior defensive end Rashan Gary chimed in.



This was most notable in the third quarter when the Wolverine defense stopped Notre Dame on a third and goal play, but fifth-year defensive end Chase Winovich's roughing the passer call kept the drive alive, resulting in an Irish touchdown.

"Two or three plays hurt us, and that’s what it came down to," Gary continued. "We settled in and started playing Michigan football in the second half, but it was too late by that point."

Junior viper Khaleke Hudson agreed with Gary that plays were there to be made, but the guys just didn't execute.

“It was self-inflicting wounds that hurt us," he said. "We'll fix that."