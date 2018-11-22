Michigan Football News And Views: Hamilton On Warinner, Patterson & More
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!Michigan offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton and his fellow coaches will...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news