Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was not pleased with losing to Notre Dame, but he did like some of what he saw Saturday night.

We tackle Harbaugh’s Monday press conference comments in News & Views Format.

NEWS: The offensive line gave up three sacks and a number of pressures in losing to Notre Dame, 24-17.

HARBAUGH: “I thought it was improved. We look at it and quite a few boxes are checked where you say, ‘this is improved.’ That was another area I think we improved, and we’ll continue to get better in that area. It’s one of the areas I think we’re improving in.”

VIEWS: That’s four ‘improveds’ for those counting … so Harbaugh must really believe it. And there were some things this group did better. They altered the line of scrimmage a good yard or two on most straight ahead running plays, for example.