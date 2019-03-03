Gentry and Higdon wrapped up their workouts first and both did some decent things. Gentry's size set the tone for the tight end group and Higdon probably ran better and looked more athletic than people expected. Here's a look back at what Gentry and Higdon looked like as incoming recruits.

Six former Wolverines represented Michigan at the NFL Combine over the weekend. Two on offense, Zach Gentry and Karan Higdon, and four on defense, Devin Bush, Rashan Gary, David Long and Chase Winovich.

At 6-6, 230 pounds, Gentry was a massive quarterback coming out of high school and a darn good one at that. He was a four-star prospect and was considered the No. 4 pro-style quarterback and No. 105 overall prospect in the country. He had been committed to Texas but flipped his commitment within just a couple of weeks of Jim Harbaugh getting the job at Michigan.

lt's a little tough to look back at Gentry as an incoming prospect because he was being analyzed as a quarterback, but there were still some good things said about him as an athlete. Rob Cassidy is now the Florida analyst for Rivals.com but before 2015 he helped with kids from the west coast so he was able to grade out Gentry before he signed with the Wolverines.

"The first thing you notice is the arm, he can throw ball a mile," Cassidy continued. "He's got the big-arm type, not one of the biggest ever, but one of the biggest in this class. The accuracy looks good on tape. For a guy who's that tall, he has a compact delivery. He doesn't have as many moving parts as you'd expect when long limbs come into play.

"He's mobile enough too. I don't think that he's going to be called a dual threat, but he can get around, especially for a dude as tall as he is. I still don't think he's going to run the option. When you see his body, then see how well he can run, it's surprising. If the pocket collapses he can move."



Gentry was viewed as Harbaugh's first big quarterback coup but switched to wide receiver and then to tight end a little more than a year after arriving on campus. He finished his Michigan career with 49 catches for 817 yards and four touchdowns.

Gentry was a big boy coming out of high school but put on almost 40 pounds while in Ann Arbor during his transition from quarterback to tight end. He also grew at least an inch or two and really looks the part as a future NFL tight end despite struggling a bit at the combine and not being a dominant for at Michigan. Here's a breakdown of his full performance in Indy.