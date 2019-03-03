Michigan Football: NFL Combine Rewind - Zach Gentry And Karan Higdon
Six former Wolverines represented Michigan at the NFL Combine over the weekend. Two on offense, Zach Gentry and Karan Higdon, and four on defense, Devin Bush, Rashan Gary, David Long and Chase Winovich.
Gentry and Higdon wrapped up their workouts first and both did some decent things. Gentry's size set the tone for the tight end group and Higdon probably ran better and looked more athletic than people expected. Here's a look back at what Gentry and Higdon looked like as incoming recruits.
At 6-6, 230 pounds, Gentry was a massive quarterback coming out of high school and a darn good one at that. He was a four-star prospect and was considered the No. 4 pro-style quarterback and No. 105 overall prospect in the country. He had been committed to Texas but flipped his commitment within just a couple of weeks of Jim Harbaugh getting the job at Michigan.
lt's a little tough to look back at Gentry as an incoming prospect because he was being analyzed as a quarterback, but there were still some good things said about him as an athlete. Rob Cassidy is now the Florida analyst for Rivals.com but before 2015 he helped with kids from the west coast so he was able to grade out Gentry before he signed with the Wolverines.
"The first thing you notice is the arm, he can throw ball a mile," Cassidy continued. "He's got the big-arm type, not one of the biggest ever, but one of the biggest in this class. The accuracy looks good on tape. For a guy who's that tall, he has a compact delivery. He doesn't have as many moving parts as you'd expect when long limbs come into play.
"He's mobile enough too. I don't think that he's going to be called a dual threat, but he can get around, especially for a dude as tall as he is. I still don't think he's going to run the option. When you see his body, then see how well he can run, it's surprising. If the pocket collapses he can move."
Gentry was viewed as Harbaugh's first big quarterback coup but switched to wide receiver and then to tight end a little more than a year after arriving on campus. He finished his Michigan career with 49 catches for 817 yards and four touchdowns.
Gentry was a big boy coming out of high school but put on almost 40 pounds while in Ann Arbor during his transition from quarterback to tight end. He also grew at least an inch or two and really looks the part as a future NFL tight end despite struggling a bit at the combine and not being a dominant for at Michigan. Here's a breakdown of his full performance in Indy.
Full stats from Zach Gentry's #NFLCombine performance. #GoBlue x #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/pvcYmZfvCm— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 2, 2019
Higdon was much more modestly rated coming out of high school. As a 5-10, 190-pounder, Higdon was the No. 45 running back in the country. He originally committed to USF early on his prep career and then flipped to Iowa before ultimately flipping again to the Wolverines on National Signing Day in 2015.
When he committed to Michigan on National Signing Day, we scrambled to track down a scouting report and were able to catch up with recruiting guru Tom Lemming. He had been tracking Higdown for a couple of years and always saw the Florida back as nice find in the 2015 class.
"He's the big sleeper in this class," Lemming said. "He can average a first down per carry. He has great vision and great balance, and I think he has what it takes to be the workhorse in a couple years. I'd be surprised if he didn't play a little bit as a freshman."
Pretty much everything Lemming said came true and now Higdon is knocking on the NFL's door. Taking Higdon's commitment the morning of National Signing Day might've cost the Wolverines Mike Weber but in the end, it worked out just fine. Higdon finished his U-M career with 471 carries for 2,616 yards and 27 touchdowns. He was never billed as a speed back while at U-M but ran a sub-4.5 forty-yard dash in Indianapolis, which should definitely improve his stock. Here's the rest of his measurables from the combine.
Big-time stuff from Karan Higdon! #GoBlue x #ProBlue x #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/8StAEqinaP— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 1, 2019
