The NFL Draft is fast approaching and Michigan Football will once again be well represented throughout the draft.
Michigan has 13 players eligible for this year's draft, and while they don't have a potential #2 pick like last season with Aidan Hutchinson, they do have prospects that could find their way into the first round, and multiple players that could be selected on day 2.
Michigan has 7 players that are consensus selections in the draft. For each player, there is a complete profile including their measurements, stats, analysis, and teams that could be interested based on their needs and fit.
Let's start with the player most likely to hear his name chosen on the draft's opening night.
DT MAZI SMITH
DRAFT PROJECTION: 1ST - 2ND
|SNAPS
|TACKLES
|SACKS
|
632
|
38
|
1
SIZE
Height: 6′ 3”
Weight: 323 lbs
Arm Length: 33 3/4”
Hand Size: 9 3/4”
NFL COMBINE
40-yard Dash: TBD
Vertical Jump: TBD
Broad Jump: TBD
Short-Shuttle: TBD
Three-Cone: TBD
Bench Reps: 34 reps
IDEAL FIT
Run-stuffing defensive tackle in a 3-4 scheme or multiple-front defense.
POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS
Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders
PFF SAYS
The top player on Bruce Feldman's "Freaks List" in 2022, Smith blends phenomenal size and power with impressive athleticism and quickness. After playing just 58 snaps on defense across 2019 and 2020, Smith started 14 games for Michigan in 2022 and played 632 snaps, finishing the season strong with 70.0-plus PFF grades in each of the final four games of the year and registering eight pressures across the final three.
CB DJ TURNER
DRAFT PROJECTION: 2ND
|COVERAGE SNAPS
|REC %
|TD ALLOWED
|INT
|
467
|
46.5%
|
2
|
1
SIZE
Height: 5′ 11”
Weight: 178 lbs
Arm Length: 30 3/4”
Hand Size: 9 5/8”
NFL COMBINE
40-yard Dash: 4.26s
Vertical Jump: 38.5”
Broad Jump: 10′ 11”
Short-Shuttle: TBD
Three-Cone: TBD
Bench Reps: TBD
IDEAL FIT
Outside corner in high safety defense, potentially slot corner in 4-2-5.
POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS
Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings
PFF SAYS
After not playing his first two years at Michigan, Turner broke out in Year 3 for the Wolverines. Leader of the secondary, Turner is one of the many reasons why Michigan’s defense thrived the past two years. In 2021, he posted an 83.3 coverage grade and held his opponents to only 267 yards on 59 targets. Turner carried this same success over to 2022, earning another great 76.2 coverage grade. We know how good he is against the pass, but we finally saw him improve against the run this season, increasing his 48.6 run-defense grade to 76.1 in his final season.
TE LUKE SCHOONMAKER
DRAFT PROJECTION: 3RD - 4TH
|REC - TGT
|YARDS
|YPC
|TOUCHDOWNS
|
35/45
|
418
|
11.9
|
3
SIZE
Height: 6′ 5”
Weight: 251 lbs
Arm Length: 32 7/8”
Hand Size: 9”
NFL COMBINE
40-yard Dash: 4.63s
Vertical Jump: 33.5”
Broad Jump: 10′ 7”
Short-Shuttle: 4.27s
Three-Cone: TBD
Bench Reps: TBD
IDEAL FIT
TE2 in a run-heavy offense that utilizes tight ends in the middle of the field in the passing game.
POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS
Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers
PFF SAYS
The fifth-year senior was the Wolverine's secret weapon and really helped their offense this season. He came out of nowhere this year, going for 410 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Schoonmaker is a very reliable target who has soft hands and good body control. He is also incredibly strong and is a great blocking tight end. Now, Schoonmaker is never going to be a deep threat, but he can surely give defenses headaches in the intermediate passing game.
C OLU OLUWATIMI
DRAFT PROJECTION: 4TH - 5TH
|SNAPS
|SACKS
|QB HITS
|HURRIES
|
918
|
0
|
5
|
4
SIZE
Height: 6′ 2 1/2”
Weight: 309 lbs
Arm Length: 32 3/4”
Hand Size: 8 5/8”
NFL COMBINE
40-yard Dash: 5.38s
Vertical Jump: 29”
Broad Jump: 9′ 2”
Short-Shuttle: TBD
Three-Cone: TBD
Bench Reps: 29 reps
IDEAL FIT
Center in a run-heavy offense that favors zone blocking.
POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS
Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders
PFF SAYS
Oluwatimi started his college career at Virginia, where he played his first three college seasons before transferring to Michigan. He was already one of the country's best interior linemen before becoming a Wolverine, posting a 90.2 run-blocking grade as a junior at Virginia. Nonetheless, he finally received the national recognition he deserved this season, winning both the Rimington and Outland trophies. Oluwatimi did not allow a sack all season for the Wolverines. Over his four-year career, he finished with a 98.4% pass-blocking efficiency rate.
DE MIKE MORRIS
DRAFT PROJECTION: 4TH - 5TH
|SNAPS
|TACKLES
|SNAPS
|
360
|
13
|
9
SIZE
Height: 6′ 5”
Weight: 275 lbs
Arm Length: 33 1/2”
Hand Size: 10”
NFL COMBINE
40-yard Dash: 4.95s
Vertical Jump: 28.5”
Broad Jump: 9′ 2”
Short-Shuttle: TBD
Three-Cone: TBD
Bench Reps: 22 reps
IDEAL FIT
Strong side defensive end in a 4-3 base front.
POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS
Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers,
PFF SAYS
There were big shoes to fill at Michigan along the defensive line following the losses of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo from a year ago, but Mike Morris did so admirably. He finally broke out this past season, generating nine sacks and finishing with an 86.8 pass-rushing grade. Morris is massive for a defensive end and can be very hard to block. However, he’s more of a two-down defender right now, which could limit him at the next level. If Morris can shed a few pounds and improve his conditioning, he could be a real force in the NFL.
WR RONNIE BELL
DRAFT PROJECTION: 4TH - 5TH
|REC
|YARDS
|TD
|
62
|
889
|
4
SIZE
Height: 6′ 0”
Weight: 191 lbs
Arm Length: 31”
Hand Size: 9 1/2”
NFL COMBINE
40-yard Dash: 4.54s
Vertical Jump: 38.5”
Broad Jump: 10′ 0”
Short-Shuttle: 4.15s
Three-Cone: 6.98s
Bench Reps: 14 reps
IDEAL FIT
Z receiver in a spread offense, a quarterback that creates plays outside of the pocket.
POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS
Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings
DRAFT NETWORK SAYS
Bell projects as a No. 3 wide receiver and return specialist early in his career. His ability to get open and work from multiple alignments creates a fluid NFL offensive fit. He can become a movement piece for a passing game in 11-personnel (3WR) packages. There is developmental upside for Bell to become the second wide receiver behind an established No. 1 option. Bell’s return prowess will allow him to make an impact for a team while he finds his place within the offensive system.
OT RYAN HAYES
DRAFT PROJECTION: 4TH - 6TH
SIZE
Height: 6′ 6”
Weight: 298 lbs
Arm Length: 32 1/2”
Hand Size: 10”
NFL COMBINE
40-yard Dash: 5.18s
Vertical Jump: 30”
Broad Jump: 8′ 7”
Short-Shuttle: TBD
Three-Cone: 7.39s
Bench Reps: TBD
IDEAL FIT
Right tackle or guard in a run-power offense with a dual-threat QB that runs RPO or similar option.
POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS
Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles,
DRAFT NETWORK SAYS
Hayes has the size, and play demeanor NFL decision-makers will value. He is functional to solid in both run and pass blocking. Yet, he is not a master of either. I project him to be kicked inside to guard due to his arm length. Hayes is better battling in tight quarters where he can eliminate the issue of arm length/reach. I do not envision him as a long-term starting option for an offense at tackle but as a viable backup in a pinch. There is a path for him as a guard at the next level.
