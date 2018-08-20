Michigan Football No. 14 In Initial AP Preseason Poll, More
Michigan will start the season at No. 14 in the initial AP poll, the same spot it started when it won the National Title in 1997.
That's not to say the Wolverines are going to win it all this year, of course. There are similarities between the two squads, however, including a perceived brutal schedule and an extremely talented defense with several future NFL draft picks.
U-M is one of five Big Ten teams to make the AP Preseason top 15, only the second time the conference has had that many (and the first time it's happened since 1959).
The Poll:
AP Top 25 poll
1. Alabama (42 first-place votes)
2. Clemson (18)
3. Georgia
4. Wisconsin (1)
5. Ohio State
6. Washington
7. Oklahoma
8. Miami (Fla.)
9. Auburn
10. Penn State
11. Michigan State
12. Notre Dame
13. Stanford
14. Michigan
15. USC
16. TCU
17. West Virginia
18. Mississippi State
19. Florida State
20. Virginia Tech
21. UCF
22. Boise State
23. Texas
24. Oregon
25. LSU
Michigan checks in at No. 15 in the FWAA-NFF (Football Writers Association of America and National Football Foundation) Super 16 preseason poll.
---
