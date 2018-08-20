Michigan will start the season at No. 14 in the initial AP poll, the same spot it started when it won the National Title in 1997.

That's not to say the Wolverines are going to win it all this year, of course. There are similarities between the two squads, however, including a perceived brutal schedule and an extremely talented defense with several future NFL draft picks.

U-M is one of five Big Ten teams to make the AP Preseason top 15, only the second time the conference has had that many (and the first time it's happened since 1959).

The Poll:

AP Top 25 poll

1. Alabama (42 first-place votes)

2. Clemson (18)

3. Georgia

4. Wisconsin (1)

5. Ohio State

6. Washington

7. Oklahoma

8. Miami (Fla.)

9. Auburn

10. Penn State

11. Michigan State

12. Notre Dame

13. Stanford

14. Michigan

15. USC

16. TCU

17. West Virginia

18. Mississippi State

19. Florida State

20. Virginia Tech

21. UCF

22. Boise State

23. Texas

24. Oregon

25. LSU

Michigan checks in at No. 15 in the FWAA-NFF (Football Writers Association of America and National Football Foundation) Super 16 preseason poll.