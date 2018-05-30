Norv Turner (center) will work as the Panthers' offensive coordinator in 2018. AP Images

Jim Harbaugh was absent from this week's 'Attack Each day' podcast, but one of his 2017 offensive analysts at Michigan — Scott Turner — joined the show with his father, longtime NFL coach Norv Turner. Scott Turner has since departed U-M to become the quarterbacks coach with the Panthers, but he discussed what it was like working under Harbaugh, as well as the evolution of the run/pass option.

Jack Harbaugh:

“One thing us Browns fans and Lions fans have in common is that success has been hard to come by as of late. But we shared a golden era together in the ’50s. "Every year while I was growing up, it always came down to a championship game with Detroit on one side and Cleveland on the other. Bobby Layne was the quarterback for the Lions and Otto Graham was for the Browns, and Paul Brown — one of the greatest coaches of all time — walked the sidelines for Cleveland."

Norv Turner, on coaching with his son, Scott:

“I depend on him a lot. He has the best understanding of what we do offensively than anyone I’ve ever been around. It’s definitely fun to coach with him, but at the same time he makes my job a lot easier too."

Scott Turner, on his lone season at Michigan:

“It was an unbelievable experience. I was the quarterbacks coach for three years with the Vikings, so going into an adviser-type role at Michigan where I was more in the background was good for me — it was good to take a step back. "Seeing how Coach Harbaugh runs the program was also very valuable to me."

Norv Turner:

“I loved having the opportunity to watch Michigan and the way Coach Harbaugh does things. I saw spring and fall practice, and got to a few games as well — I also snuck into the locker room at halftime of one of the games. "I really like the young quarterbacks on their roster and think they have a bright future ahead."

Scott Turner, on the evolution of the run/pass option:

“It’s been around a lot longer than people think. There have always been run plays where you put passing tags on them, and it got more exotic when quarterbacks started reading guys on the second level. "To me, it’s an extension of the run game. It’s a numbers deal, and you have a passing option if you can’t run the ball. A throw is protecting the running game — you give the quarterback options by doing so, and you keep the defense honest. "Coaches are always going to tinker with offensive football and how to score more points and get more yards — seeing them get creative is great for the game.”

Norv Turner, on being able to live near his grandchildren: