Michigan redshirt junior offensive lineman Grant Newsome has long insisted he wouldn’t give up on playing again. He’s continued to make progress.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh said this week that Newsome has “been training hard,” adding they’ll see where he is very soon.



“We’re going to … go out on the field and look,” Harbaugh said Monday. “I anticipate that in the next week.”

Newsome nearly lost his leg after taking a hit to the knee in a 2016 win over Wisconsin. He’s had a number of surgeries, but he’s back running and wants to continue his playing career.

“It’s a lot of the nerve, how is the nerve going to come back,” Harbaugh said. “That’s really the whole ball game, and nobody really knows. I think everyone is confident it will; when will it, we don’t know.

“It’s not in our control; not in his control. Until that fully comes back, he won’t be playing football. We’re praying and pulling hard that it does.”

Newsome would likely be able to petition for two more seasons (six to play four) should he decide to redshirt against this year.

NOTES

• Harbaugh said he felt the program had improved in a number of ways since he arrived at Michigan, though he didn’t want to elaborate.

“It feels like tooting your own horn. I’d rather not,” he said.

“It’s better not to live in the past. It’s better to get on to next and this season, no need to compare it to last year in any form or fashion or any year before that.”

There’s no reason. Bill Parcells used to tell each of his teams they were all different, no matter how many guys came back. They all had different chemistry.

“It’s got to be its season, its own set of guys,” Harbaugh said. “We might as well spend all of our energy to make it the best it can possibly be.”

• Nebraska sources told us at Big Ten Media Days that new head coach Scott Frost had already been hitting the junior college recruiting hard in an effort to improve the roster. Harbaugh knows the Cornhuskers will be tough under Frost.

“He’s a good coach,” he said. “We had a chance to play against UCF in the past year at Michigan, and he brought a really motivated, excellent football team up there. We expect him to do the same at his current position.”

Some sources have said Michigan and Nebraska could play six straight times in divisional crossover games starting in 2021.

• Harbaugh admitted he didn’t watch the Amazon Prime series featuring last year’s team.

“I didn’t watch it, for the simple reason I don’t like looking at myself,” he said. “Even worse than looking at myself, I don’t like hearing my voice.”

• The Texas Rangers drafted junior quarterback Shea Patterson in the 39thround of this year’s MLB draft, despite not having played baseball since his junior year in high school.

“I texted him and said congrats. That’s really cool,” Harbaugh said. “I started thinking about it nostalgically. Who are some of the best true sports players the game has ever known?

“Dave DeBusschere, , Bo Jackson, Deion Sanders. I’m jappy for him, congratulated him on it. Since then he’s been working out with the team, that kind of thing.”

Patterson has no intention of doing anything but football, at least in the near future.

“I wouldn’t hold a guy back from that. I wish I was good enough to do that,” Harbaugh said. “Pretty awesome.“Dave Winfield may be the best. He was drafted in three sports.”