Michigan’s maligned offensive line has a chance to be ‘very solid,’ in new line coach Ed Warinner’s words, and that would be an upgrade from last year’s group.

Inconsistency plagued the men up front last season, a year in which the Wolverines relinquished 36 sacks and lost two quarterbacks on hits following sacks. They’ve made strides this spring, according to observers, and junior Ben Bredeson is among those who noticed.



“Absolutely,” Bredeson said. “There was a significant difference this spring from where we were was last fall I would say in technique, aggression, attitude. We always have things to clean up and always room for improvement and stuff, but it’s been leaps and bounds from last year.

“We work really well from Coach Warinner. Personally, he’s done a lot for me, and I can see what he’s done for the entire line. I’ve seen a lot of great things.”

And he needed to, redshirt sophomore Stephen Spanellis admitted. Last year’s performance wasn’t worthy of a Michigan offensive line, and it’s been since 2007 that the Wolverine fielded a really good group up front.

There were a number of missed assignments last season, along with issues with fundamentals and technique. Warinner told his first Michigan line he was essentially going to start from scratch.

“Coach Warinner’s philosophy, he tells us he doesn’t want to start calculus before everyone can pass algebra,” Spanellis said. “I felt like before we would try to cover it all. We’d go straight to rocket science and try to cover everything possible in every meeting.

“Some guys can’t keep up. It doesn’t have value for a guy to sit in a meeting and have things be going on where they have no idea what’s going on fundamentally with normal plays like inside zone and power. So why not slow it down, learn all the basics before you progress?”

What makes it hard, he continued, is that their defense is so complex that they “break a lot of rules” and are vey unpredictable.

“You have to kind of advance a little bit, but I think fundamentally just slowing it down a little bit has a lot of value, especially for younger guys like [redshirt frosh] James Hudson, just coming over from defense,” he said. “It takes a lot of time to learn offense in general. Why leave a guy like that at a disadvantage by making it too complicated, you know?”

Warinner, very highly respected during his days at Ohio State when the Buckeyes made their National Championship runs, isn’t trying to reinvent the wheel. Nor are the Wolverines going to ‘dumb down’ the offense.

What he’s done, Bredeson said, is put the playbook in simpler terms that are quicker to learn, breaking it down so it’s a bit easier for the young guys to understand.

“It’s just a new teaching style this year,” Bredeson said. “I thought the young guys picked up on it really quick. From last year, there’s been a lot of improvement. There’s less information overload. We chipped away at the playbook, which I really thought that went well.”

The proof will come September 1 at Notre Dame. As of now, however, Bredeson has seen enough to believe strongly that the unit on the field this fall will be much improved over last year’s group.

NOTES

• Sophomore Cesar Ruiz seems to have the upper hand at center, with Spanellis right behind him. Spanellis is also working at both guard spots.

“I love Cesar at center,” Bredeson said. “He makes calls, is assertive with hit. There were times in spring too where the calls were not right, calls but as long as you make it … as long as everyone is on the same page, something good can probably come of it.

“He’s assertive with it, and from a blocking scheme, he’s a strong kid. He and I work well together, and he works well with [junior] Mike [Onwenu] and the other guards. I like him there.”

• Fifth-year senior Juwann Bushell-Beatty spent most of his spring with the first string at left tackle, and he made significant progress, especially late in the session, Bredeson added.

“His confidence is sky high,” he said. “He’s really been playing well, especially toward the end of spring ball. He looked really good against [ends] Rashan [Gary] and Chase [Winovich], especially in his pass sets.

"It was great working with him and Jon Runyan, as well. Jon had one hell of a spring ball, was Mr. Consistency over there. It’s really been exciting to watch.”