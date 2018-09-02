Offense Struggles Once Again To Put Points On The Board

Michigan’s offense had a hard time scoring consistently last season, (25.2 per game, 91st nationally), but the hope was that junior quarterback Shea Patterson would be a major improvement to the unit as a whole.

Patterson played fairly well this evening in his U-M debut, finishing 20-of-30 through the air for 227 yards.

However, he committed two costly turnovers — an interception with 1:20 to go in the third quarter, and a fumble with just 46 seconds left that all but ended the game.

Other than the turnovers, though, his performance was encouraging.

“I thought [Shea] competed well,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game. “I thought he was doing things we were asking him to do. For a first time out with his new team, he did a good job.”

Patterson left the game in the second half, though, with cramps.

“The cramps started in my calves and worked up to my quads,” he explained. “I tried to rush back in there … I spazzed out in my legs, and I couldn’t really move. I tried to rush back into the locker room, get an IV, and get back in there.”

The junior was one of the few bright spots on U-M’s offense, though.

The group only mustered one touchdown — a three-yard score by senior running back Karan Higdon with 2:18 left in the game — with most of the struggles due to the fact it wasn’t able to get anything going on the ground.

It only racked up 58 rushing yards — Higdon led the way with 72, but averaged a subpar 3.4 yards per carry.

Junior running back Chris Evans was surprisingly nonexistent, carrying twice for just one yard.

The inability to score offensive touchdowns in South Bend is a disturbing trend that has actually been in effect for a while. The Wolverines were shut out in their last trip there in 2014 (31-0), which marked the first time they had been blanked in a game since a 26-0 loss at Iowa in 1984 (they have not been shut out since).

The 2012 matchup in South Bend saw Michigan compile just two field goals in a 13-6 defeat.

Quarterback Denard Robinson’s game-winning scoring run with 27 seconds left in the 2010 affair in Notre Dame Stadium signaled the last offensive touchdown U-M had scored there since Higdon’s TD in the fourth quarter this evening.

The inability to score points away from the Big House has actually become a disturbing trend for the Wolverines.

Over the team’s last 10 contests away from Ann Arbor (dating back to the 14-13 loss at Iowa on Nov. 12, 2016), Michigan has garnered one offensive touchdown or fewer in five of them (at Iowa in 2016, at Penn State and at Wisconsin in 2017, vs. South Carolina on Jan. 1, 2018, and tonight at Notre Dame).

Young Wideouts Impress In Expanded Role

When sophomore receiver Tarik Black went down with a foot injury in fall camp, sophomores Nico Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones were viewed as the top pass-catchers that were asked to step up.

Collins had by far the best game of his career this evening — three catches for 66 yards, including a beautiful 52-yard diving grab he hauled in on the first play of the third quarter. He had just three catches for 27 yards all of last year.

Peoples-Jones racked up six grabs for 38 yards this evening, while redshirt freshman Oliver Martin saw his first career action, hauling in three receptions for 29 yards.

The tight end duo of redshirt junior Zach Gentry (two balls for 11 yards) and junior Sean McKeon (two receptions for 10 yards) also extended impressive streaks, with the former hauling in a pass in seven straight games, and the latter in 11 straight.

Miscellaneous Notes

• Tonight’s game was just the fourth time since 1999 that Michigan has opened the season away from the Big House — vs. Alabama in 2012 in Arlington, Tex., and vs. Florida in the same location last year, and at Utah in 2015.

• Five scholarship Wolverines made their debuts on offense this evening — freshman wideout Ronnie Bell, redshirt freshman offensive tackles Andrew Stueber and Chuck Filiaga, the aforementioned Martin, and redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan McCaffrey, who completed four of his six passes for 22 yards.

“I thought Dylan played well, showed some real moxie in there,” Harbaugh said. “He ran the offense and made some good throws. Coming off the bench like that I thought he acquitted himself very well.”

• The winner of several position battles were revealed tonight, most notably the offensive tackles — redshirt junior Jon Runyan Jr. was the man at left tackle, while fifth-year senior Juwann Bushell-Beatty started at right tackle. Redshirt freshman James Hudson did not play. McCaffrey also served as Patterson’s backup this evening, not redshirt sophomore Brandon Peters.

“Brandon had practiced on the roll out had tweaked his knee in practice this week,” Harbaugh revealed. “He hadn’t taken any reps since Tuesday, and wasn’t 100 percent for the day so we elevated Dylan to second string.”

• Michigan’s offensive line struggled mightily once again this evening, allowing three sacks and seven tackles for loss. The numbers were eerily similar to last year, when they yielded 6.3 tackles for loss per game and 2.7 sacks.

• U-M has averaged 16.5 points over its last four games (including tonight).

• The Wolverines have now lost their last four contests, marking the first time since November of 2009 they have endured such a streak.

• After posting just 90 yards of offense in the first half, U-M racked up 217 in the second half.