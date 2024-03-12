Spring football is right around the corner for the Michigan football program as the work to repeat as national champions is underway in a new era. With the offense losing some key players next season, new faces will have to step in and try to replace the output of the offense from last season. Below are three breakout candidates that can benefit from a strong spring practice.

1. Semaj Morgan, Wide Receiver

The wide receiver is entering a key time after losing contributors like Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson. The program is hoping the youth that dominates the receiver depth chart can take a step forward this spring. While there are a number of names that could see benefits from spring, sophomore Semaj Morgan is the type of play-maker who could take a leap forward in his development this season and it starts in the spring. In line for more snaps on offense and special teams, Morgan can use his experiences as a true freshman and start to form a leadership role as the offense won't have drastic changes with Kirk Campbell now offensive coordinator. A 204-yard, 2-touchdown season as a freshman could, realistically, double or triple with an expanded role in the offense this season. How far away he is will be determined in the spring.

2. Alex Orji/Jayden Denegal, Quarterback

The quarterbacks, even selecting two of them, feels more like a cop-out choice here but there aren't many players who won't benefit more from the spring practice schedule than the quarterback position, specifically Alex Orji and Jayden Denegal. Of course, health will play a major factor but the two quarterbacks will be squaring off in a position battle that starts in spring and will end in the fall. It would have to take some superhuman effort by one of the quarterbacks to be named a starter coming out of spring but it gives significant snaps to Orji and Denegal where one of them will have put their best foot forward coming out of spring heading into summer conditioning work.

3. Marlin Klein, Tight End