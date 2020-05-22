Michigan Wolverines football finished last season with a 9-4 record, ending the campaign as the No. 18 team in the last AP Poll. Heading into 2020, PFF has U-M as the No. 11 team nationally, based on its "Elo" system that is the base power metric for simulation "with allowances for recruiting rankings, returning players and market information." Based on those variables, the Wolverines are projected to be one of the top teams in the nation. RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Don Brown Promises Better Against Ohio State RELATED: The NCAA Approves The Return Of Basketball & Football Athletes To Campuses

Michigan Wolverines football senior corner Ambry Thomas headlines Jim Harbaugh and Don Brown's defense. (USA Today Sports Images)

PFF gave U-M a +3300 (33-to-1) chance to win the College Football Playoff come next January. "[Senior] cornerback Ambry Thomas (0.30 win shares in 2019) is the most valuable returning player for the Wolverines," said PFF's brief summary of U-M's rank. Thomas was considered an elite defensive back in 2019, posting a season overall grade of 80.8 and a coverage grade of 82.1 (highest on the team). U-M's defense will also be led by junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (82.9), senior safety Brad Hawkins (81.5) and senior defensive end Kwity Paye (80.9). The offense is headlined by a duo of backs — redshirt sophomore Hassan Haskins (77.2) and sophomore Zach Charbonnet (70.7), as well as senior wideout Nico Collins (70.9), redshirt sophomore tackle Jalen Mayfield (70.7) and junior wideout Ronnie Bell (69.9). Other Big Ten teams that checked in on the rankings were Ohio State (2), Penn State (9), Wisconsin (13), Iowa (17) and Minnesota (22). The Washington Huskies, U-M's opponent for the season opener, were tabbed as the No. 18 team in the country.

