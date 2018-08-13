Michigan Football: One Shot
Michigan’s 2018 is loaded with young talent, but much of it might not be around next year. Some anticipate as many as five juniors on defense alone with declare for the NFL Draft, adding extra emphasis on winning this year.
In the past, U-M’s leaders often stuck around for their senior years or their fifth years in a Michigan uniform, but times have changed. That’s why many on this year’s squad understand the importance of winning big in 2018.
“We talk about it a lot,” redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry, an NFL prospect himself, said Aug. 10. "The thing of it is, whether you go 5-7 or 11-1, it doesn't matter at a place like Michigan. There are always high expectations. I don't think that feeling ever goes away."
They just haven’t met them, at least as it pertains to championships. The Wolverines haven’t won a title since 2004, and have only come really close three times since then (2006, 2007 and 2016), once in the last decade.
It’s all or nothing, this year’s Wolverines agreed.
“We’ve got one shot here,” junior Devin Bush, an early entry candidate, said. “Seniors leave; people leave. We’ve got one shot with this group of guys and we can’t miss, so it opens your eyes.
“We’ve only got one shot at this.”
They put in the time this summer, and it’s paid off. Junior Rashan Gary looks chiseled and in the best shape of his life. Many of the other Wolverines could say the same. Redshirt junior Ben Bredeson said he’d added 20 pounds of good weight, and Gentry is up 14 pounds.
Everything they did this summer was with a purpose, with one goal in mind.
“I want to be perfect,” Gary said. “When it comes to my step, hand placement, pass rush, working to be a better leader. I have younger guys to bring along. It’s going to turn up, I’m right in my comfort zone and I’m right where I know what I need to do and things I need to get better at.
“It’s just about being consistent right now.”
They finished third nationally as a defense last year, first against the pass, but they expect to be even better this year.
“Coach [Don] Brown told us, ‘This is your defense, your team. Coaches coach; players play,” Bush said. “So when it’s time to go on the field, it’s just us, and we need to take that next step.”
The offense, too, understands they were the big reason they didn’t a year ago.
Expect that to change, Bredeson said. He didn’t come to Michigan to lose, after all. He came to win at the highest level, and he sees this year as a great opportunity.
“That’s what we’re here for. Selfishly, personally for myself, that’s what I’m here for,” Bredeson said. “That’s what I came to do.
“I want to win a Big Ten title, and I know that’s what the team goal is. We know that the chances are if you win the Big Ten championship, odds are you’re going to go to the playoff. All bets are off from there. Once you get in, that’s all you’ve got to do; then you’ve got to fight from there.”
They’ll get their shot, starting Sept. 1 in South Bend.
