Michigan’s 2018 is loaded with young talent, but much of it might not be around next year. Some anticipate as many as five juniors on defense alone with declare for the NFL Draft, adding extra emphasis on winning this year.



In the past, U-M’s leaders often stuck around for their senior years or their fifth years in a Michigan uniform, but times have changed. That’s why many on this year’s squad understand the importance of winning big in 2018.

“We talk about it a lot,” redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry, an NFL prospect himself, said Aug. 10. "The thing of it is, whether you go 5-7 or 11-1, it doesn't matter at a place like Michigan. There are always high expectations. I don't think that feeling ever goes away."

They just haven’t met them, at least as it pertains to championships. The Wolverines haven’t won a title since 2004, and have only come really close three times since then (2006, 2007 and 2016), once in the last decade.

It’s all or nothing, this year’s Wolverines agreed.

“We’ve got one shot here,” junior Devin Bush, an early entry candidate, said. “Seniors leave; people leave. We’ve got one shot with this group of guys and we can’t miss, so it opens your eyes.

“We’ve only got one shot at this.”

They put in the time this summer, and it’s paid off. Junior Rashan Gary looks chiseled and in the best shape of his life. Many of the other Wolverines could say the same. Redshirt junior Ben Bredeson said he’d added 20 pounds of good weight, and Gentry is up 14 pounds.



