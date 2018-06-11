Last week, we learned that redshirt freshman Phillip Paea moved to the offensive line after a year at defensive tackle.

At the Michigan Football Camp on Saturday night, we were able to catch up with the Berrien Springs, Mich. native about the position change, which he says took place in the spring.

By the end of spring practices, he was working at both left and right guard, doing his best to get adjusted to the opposite side of the ball.

In high school, Paea played both ways, and was a right guard on offense, so the transition isn’t completely new to him. Defensive line coach Greg Mattison thought it would be best for Paea to switch back over, hence the change.

“Yeah it definitely [took some time getting used to it], changing up my stance, getting back into it, but once I got the hang of it, it felt like home,” Paea said.

The move is not permanent — yet — but he thinks it will stick.

“I like it. It’s good for a change,” Paea said. “In high school, I played defensive end, I didn’t really play a lot inside, so playing guard feels a lot more comfortable for me.”

He’s willing to play wherever the coaches want him to, but if he got his choice, he prefers right guard to the left spot. He’s more comfortable there since he has prior experience at the position.

Junior guards Ben Bredeson and Mike Onwenu have been helping him with technique and other adjustments, which has made the transition easier as well. That all comes in addition to the teachings of offensive line coach Ed Warinner, who is spending time with him too.

“It’s been pretty good,” Paea said. “He’s just been taking it slow with me. Just trying to teach me the plays and stuff, it’s a lot different from d-line.”

He noted that he feels like he’s progressing at a solid rate and is continuing to get better.

“I feel like I bring good pulling to the table,” Paea said. “I feel like I have pretty good speed compared to other guards, and my weight is good.”

Paea is currently listed at 6-foot-4, 275 pounds.

After a year on defense, he said he learned a few tricks to help him protect the quarterback. He is more knowledgeable about leverage and what kind of moves defenders will be using to get past him. He’s hoping that with a strong summer and fall, he can move his way up the depth chart.