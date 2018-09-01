Michigan fell to Notre Dame Dame tonight, 24-17, in South Bend. Junior quarterback Shea Patterson was chased, tackled and rattled; Michigan's offensive line couldn't block Notre Dame's talented defensive line; sophomore Ambry Thomas tried to give U-M a spark; senior running back Karan Higdon found the end zone — all that and more in picture form.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook