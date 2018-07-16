Michigan Football Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan sideline reporter Doug Karsch thinks the Wolverines have the parts in place to make a run for the Big Ten title.
That doesn't mean they get to Indianapolis, and beyond. But in this podcast, Karsch delivers plenty of reasons why this could be Harbaugh's breakthrough crew.
Here's the podcast…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42,@AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook