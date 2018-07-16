Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-16 14:00:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Yvkv93g0p0asqlxebk4f
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has a roster full of his recruits, ready to get going.

Michigan sideline reporter Doug Karsch thinks the Wolverines have the parts in place to make a run for the Big Ten title.

That doesn't mean they get to Indianapolis, and beyond. But in this podcast, Karsch delivers plenty of reasons why this could be Harbaugh's breakthrough crew.

Here's the podcast…


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42,@AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}