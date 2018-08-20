Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-20 15:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Jim Harbaugh has given the okay for junior transfer Shea Patterson to take command.

Junior transfer quarterback Shea Patterson has been confirmed as Michigan's starter, and we've got Doug Karsch on the podcast, talking about it.

Karsch, Michigan's sideline reporter and a regular contributor at TheWolverine.com, joins senior editor John Borton to talk about Patterson, Michigan's offensive line, it's can't-lose game and much more on this podcast.

Here's what Karsch had to say …


---

