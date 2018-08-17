Michigan Football Podcast: Jack Ebling With John Borton
Lansing radio's Jack Ebling has witnessed a half-century of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry, and he joins the podcast to talk about the Wolverines.
Michigan's chances in the tough East Division of the Big Ten, the prospects for a night game in East Lansing, the overall outlook of the league and more is on the table, as Ebling talks with senior editor John Borton.
Here's what he had to say…
