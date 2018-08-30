Michigan Football Podcast: Jerry Hanlon With John Borton
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Jerry Hanlon is back for his 50th season of Michigan football since coming to Ann Arbor in 1969. He joined the podcast, speaking with senior editor John Borton about Notre Dame, the season ahead for the Wolverines, and more.
Here's what Hanlon had to say …
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook