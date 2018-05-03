Michigan Football Podcast: John Bacon With John Borton
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Author John Bacon joined the podcast with senior editor John Borton, talking about his new book, Jim Harbaugh and more.
Here's what the long-time observer of the Wolverines had to say…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42,@AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook