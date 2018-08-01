Here's Crawford, speaking with senior editor John Borton, about the Wolverines nearing the start of fall football practice…

Lansing Radio's Tom Crawford weighs in on Michigan football, talking Shea Patterson, Michigan's adaptability, and more.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine,@AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook