Michigan Football Podcast: LJ Scott's Comments, Takeaways From Media Days
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
TheWolverine.com's Andrew Vailliencourt and Austin Fox discuss the "little sister" comments made by Michigan State senior running back LJ Scott during Big Ten media days in Chicago, along with a number of other takeaways from the event. We update where things stand on the offensive line, what opposing players said about U-M and more.
More of The Wolverine's Big Ten Coverage From Media Days
• Michigan Football: Chase Winovich FaceTimed With Conor McGregor
• Rival Report: OSU Players Describe Michigan/Ohio State Rivalry In Own Words
• What They're Saying: Michigan at Big Ten Media Days
• Winovich Says Offense Just Needs to be Marginally Better
• Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
• One Player Becoming a 'Complete Animal' on Defense, More
• Chase Winovich has no Intentions of Starting Senior Year off With a Loss
• Anonymous Big Ten Players Share True Thoughts on Michigan's Defense: Part 2
• Wednesday Thoughts: Harbaugh is Bullish on Both Lines
• Roundtable: TheWolverine.com Staff at Media Day
• Big Ten Players Discuss Michigan Football During Final Media Day Session
• Rival Report: Michigan State RB L.J. Scott Calls Michigan 'Little Sister'
• OSU Writers, Others Intrigued by Ed Warinner Addition to Michigan Football
• Chuck Long Breaks Down Patterson, Gives Take on Harbaugh
• Addition of Patterson Helped Keep Chase Winovich at U-M
• Michigan Football Podcast: Chris Balas and Angelique Chengelis
• Big Ten Media Days, Tuesday Thoughts: On the Offensive Line
• Big Ten Players Talk all Things U-M at Media Days
• Big Ten Media Days Live Thread
• Anonymous Big Ten Players Share Their True Thoughts on Michigan's Defense
• Anonymous Big Ten Players Share True Thoughts About Michigan's Offense
• ITF Extra: Big Ten Media Day Takeaways
• Winovich, Higdon and Kinnel Pick 2018 Breakout Players
• Wolverine Watch: Jim Harbaugh Draws a Different Line
• Media Day Video: Higdon, Kinnel and Winovich
• News and Views: Jim Harbaugh at Big Ten Media Days
• Jim Harbaugh Talks QBs, More in Chicago
• Live Video: Jim Harbaugh on Michigan Football at Big Ten Media Day
• Media Days Roundtable Gets Blunt on U-M
• Big Ten Media Days Live Thread
• TheWolverine.com Media Day Roundtable
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook