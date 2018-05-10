Michigan Football Podcast: Notre Dame Expert Lou Somogyi With John Borton
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi says Michigan-Notre Dame looms as a potential season-maker.
Somogyi joins TheWolverine.com senior editor John Borton to talk about the season-opening showdown between the teams, and how they match up.
Here's the podcast ...
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42,@AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook