Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-10 10:47:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Podcast: Notre Dame Expert Lou Somogyi With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

I3nlgixrfgii6qm5sp9t
Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly will lead the Irish out against Michigan under the lights on Sept. 1.

Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi says Michigan-Notre Dame looms as a potential season-maker.

Somogyi joins TheWolverine.com senior editor John Borton to talk about the season-opening showdown between the teams, and how they match up.

Here's the podcast ...


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42,@AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}