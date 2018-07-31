Ticker
Michigan Football Podcast: Memphis-Based Broadcaster Talks Shea Patterson

John Borton
Senior Editor

Shea Patterson proved quickly in the spring that he's all about the team, Jim Harbaugh said.
Brandon Brown

Memphis-based broadcaster Brett Norsworthy has long watched junior transfer quarterback Shea Patterson, and shares his insights on the podcast.

Norsworthy, who hosts a show on Sports 56 WHBQ and also does Ole Miss pre- and post-game broadcasts, says the Wolverines secured a gem when Patterson came on board, and insists his impact will be considerable. Here he is, discussing what to expect …


