Give it a listen below.

TheWolverine.com's Andrew Vailliencourt and Austin Fox teamed up to rank each game on Michigan's football schedule from easiest to most difficult — and the picks might surprise you.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook