Michigan Football Podcast: Ranking Each Game On U-M's 2018 Schedule

Andrew Vailliencourt • TheWolverine.com
Graphic by Brandon Brown

TheWolverine.com's Andrew Vailliencourt and Austin Fox teamed up to rank each game on Michigan's football schedule from easiest to most difficult — and the picks might surprise you.

Give it a listen below.


