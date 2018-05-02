Michigan Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Lansing radio's Tom Crawford liked Michigan's chances without junior transfer quarterback Shea Patterson, and even more now.
Hear what he had to say about Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines coming out of spring practice, in this podcast segment with TheWolverine.com senior editor John Borton.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42,@AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook