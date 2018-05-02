Ticker
Michigan Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

V7iyba5zd8qltkoecqbx
Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines are looking to quiet the Spartans and many others this fall.

Lansing radio's Tom Crawford liked Michigan's chances without junior transfer quarterback Shea Patterson, and even more now.

Hear what he had to say about Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines coming out of spring practice, in this podcast segment with TheWolverine.com senior editor John Borton.


