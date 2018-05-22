Michigan Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Lansing radio's Tom Crawford joined the podcast, discussing a red-hot segment on transfer QB Shea Patterson.
Crawford and senior editor John Borton sift through the talk on the junior quarterback, who will challenge for the starting job under Jim Harbaugh this year, looking to answer those throwing shade on his ability. Here's the podcast...
