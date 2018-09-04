Michigan Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Radio personality Tom Crawford joined senior editor John Borton to talk Michigan-Notre Dame and more on the podcast.
Crawford gave his top three needed fixes after the loss, talked about former Wolverine Braylon Edwards' comments, and more.
Here's what Crawford had to say ...
---
