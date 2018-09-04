Ticker
Michigan Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

Michigan's rushing attack, and the Wolverines overall, came up short of what the Wolverines needed.

Radio personality Tom Crawford joined senior editor John Borton to talk Michigan-Notre Dame and more on the podcast.

Crawford gave his top three needed fixes after the loss, talked about former Wolverine Braylon Edwards' comments, and more.

Here's what Crawford had to say ...


