Michigan Football Podcast: What Does A Successful Season Look Like?
TheWolverine.com's Andrew Vailliencourt and Austin Fox are back on the podcast talking about what makes 2018 successful for Michigan football.
Is senior running back Karan Higdon right that U-M has to win the national title? Or is junior running back Chris Evans saying the team needs to beat Ohio State?
We dive into that and more, as well as the Notre Dame rivalry and whether Michigan can actually win a national championship.
Give it a listen below, and leave your thoughts on The Fort.
