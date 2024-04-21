Michigan's defense returns a handful of familiar names from an elite defensive unit a year ago but will have to replace some key contributors from that squad. We were able to get a first glimpse of what the program has during spring and there was a lot to like during Saturday's spring game. Who shined? What do the Wolverines have? We go position-by-position and give our takeaways on the defense during the spring game.

Defensive Line

Advertisement

This group will be the catalyst of what could be an elite defense again this season. Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant are who they are, that much is clear. We didn't hear their names called much during the game and there is no sense in risking injury either. What happened behind them is intriguing, too. You get the sense the staff is looking to add a Cam Goode-type to the depth chart but there is still a lot to like there considering the group will add Rayshaun Benny back into the mix come the fall. Cameron Brandt made some plays, Ike Iwunnah was in on the action. The EDGEs came to play, though. Derrick Moore made a dropback PBU, which is something new added to his arsenal. TJ Guy looked the part of a guy who was consistently mentioned as someone who had a strong spring. Enow Etta also looks the part and appears ready to contribute. It's time to give Dominic Nichols some love, too. A highly-regarded recruit, the play he made to disrupt the backfield was special, he will certainly see the field at some point.

Linebackers

Another position where you know what you have in Jaishawn Barham and Ernest Hausmann. Hausmann made a handful of plays and Barham was flying around the field. While you didn't hear names called a ton, you have to take a wide-view lens and break down the group in other ways. Were they in the right run fits? How were they in coverage? That's how you can judge a linebacker more clearly. Let's talk about the depth though, players like Hayden Moore made plays, Cole Sullivan was also impressive breaking through the line and wreaking havoc. Is he going to be an EDGE or a linebacker? Right now, physically, he appears to be a linebacker but could certainly grow into a Jaylen Harrell-type role where he can drop back in coverage.

Defensive Backs