Michigan Football: Position-by-position spring game takeaways on defense
Michigan's defense returns a handful of familiar names from an elite defensive unit a year ago but will have to replace some key contributors from that squad.
We were able to get a first glimpse of what the program has during spring and there was a lot to like during Saturday's spring game.
Who shined? What do the Wolverines have?
We go position-by-position and give our takeaways on the defense during the spring game.
Defensive Line
This group will be the catalyst of what could be an elite defense again this season. Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant are who they are, that much is clear. We didn't hear their names called much during the game and there is no sense in risking injury either.
What happened behind them is intriguing, too.
You get the sense the staff is looking to add a Cam Goode-type to the depth chart but there is still a lot to like there considering the group will add Rayshaun Benny back into the mix come the fall. Cameron Brandt made some plays, Ike Iwunnah was in on the action.
The EDGEs came to play, though. Derrick Moore made a dropback PBU, which is something new added to his arsenal. TJ Guy looked the part of a guy who was consistently mentioned as someone who had a strong spring. Enow Etta also looks the part and appears ready to contribute.
It's time to give Dominic Nichols some love, too. A highly-regarded recruit, the play he made to disrupt the backfield was special, he will certainly see the field at some point.
Linebackers
Another position where you know what you have in Jaishawn Barham and Ernest Hausmann. Hausmann made a handful of plays and Barham was flying around the field.
While you didn't hear names called a ton, you have to take a wide-view lens and break down the group in other ways.
Were they in the right run fits? How were they in coverage? That's how you can judge a linebacker more clearly.
Let's talk about the depth though, players like Hayden Moore made plays, Cole Sullivan was also impressive breaking through the line and wreaking havoc. Is he going to be an EDGE or a linebacker? Right now, physically, he appears to be a linebacker but could certainly grow into a Jaylen Harrell-type role where he can drop back in coverage.
Defensive Backs
Overall, not a bad day from the defensive back unit. There were some busted coverages that led to touchdowns but the coverage was there when it needed to be. Will Johnson didn't see much time but didn't need to, as all eyes are focused on who could take the CB2 role moving forward.
Fortunately, it appears that the group has multiple candidates who can take that role over, which is a very good thing.
Jyaire Hill made a fantastic play on Peyton O'Leary, separating him from the ball at the very last moment after a beautiful pass by Jadyn Davis was placed only where O'Leary could get it. He made a nice grab and Hill was able to get his hands in there to disrupt the pass and make it incomplete. Very encouraging. DJ Waller is ready physically to contribute and should see regular snaps moving forward. He also made some nice plays in coverage.
Zeke Berry has had a strong spring and has earned a larger role this season. Will he strictly be a safety or will you see him play some nickel? He's capable of both. Ja'Den McBurrows is another guy who could play nickel but can also bounce outside if he needs to.
Overall, when thinking about the CB2 role last year, the Wolverines are in a much better place on the depth chart. If the right piece is out there, some depth through the portal is fine but I get the sense the staff is very comfortable running that group out there once the season starts. It has a chance to be a very good defensive back unit.
