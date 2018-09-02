Ticker
Michigan Football Post-Game Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor
Klzng34w6pqglf8f50wj
Shea Patterson cramped up during Michigan's loss to Notre Dame, leaving the action temporarily.

Michigan stumbled out of the gate at Notre Dame, and former Wolverine Ryan Van Bergen gives his takes on why, in this post-game podcast with senior editor John Borton.

Van Bergen talks about the mistakes, potential fixes, and gives a little perspective on the season-opening loss at the home of a top-15 squad.

Here's what he had to say…


---

