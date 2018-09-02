Michigan Football Post-Game Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan stumbled out of the gate at Notre Dame, and former Wolverine Ryan Van Bergen gives his takes on why, in this post-game podcast with senior editor John Borton.
Van Bergen talks about the mistakes, potential fixes, and gives a little perspective on the season-opening loss at the home of a top-15 squad.
Here's what he had to say…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42,@Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook