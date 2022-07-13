Michigan Football: Predicting Week 1 Defensive Starters

Michigan's defense is going through a lot of changes this offseason, including a new defensive coordinator, but the focus is on continuity and building off of last season. DC Jesse Minter has said this is year 2 for the defensive scheme installed under Mike Macdonald. The Wolverine's most significant challenge on defense is replacing the leaders and playmakers of 2021 in Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, Dax Hill, Josh Ross, and Brad Hawkins. What waits are a crop of experienced upperclassmen and talented young players ready to take advantage of their opportunity to be the next man up. Michigan will rotate players in the two-deep heavily, but as we approach fall camp these players are in the driver's seat to be starters in Michigan's opening game against Colorado State.

DEFENSIVE LINE: Mike Morris, Mazi Smith, Kris Jenkins, Taylor Upshaw

Michigan runs a lot of front variations including base 3-4 and 4-3, a version of 3-3-5, 2-4-5, and NASCAR. Versatility is key because Michigan wants to be able to disguise coverages and adjust its defense without having to execute mass substitutions. All eyes are on Mike Morris this offseason as he is tasked with replacing Heisman finalist and NFL #2 overall pick Hutchinson in the primary EDGE position. Starting opposite him in the Ojabo role I have Taylor Upshaw. I believe Upshaw is the biggest breakout candidate on the Wolverine's defense. He was the only player not named Hutchinson or Ojabo who had more than 1 sack in 2021. On the inside is the line's only returning starter, Mazi Smith. Smith is now in peak physical shape and looks ready to be an impact player for this defense. Next to him will be another player in incredible physical form, Kris Jenkins. Like many in this defense, Jenkins was underrated as a recruit because he was viewed as a tweener. Jenkins along with Morris and Upshaw can line up all over the line, outside and inside, hands in the dirt or standing. Their combination of experience and now maximized physical potential make for a perfect lineup for this defense.

LINEBACKERS: Jaylen Harrell, Junior Colson, Nikhai Hill-Green

Gone from the middle of this defense is captain Josh Ross. Ross was Michigan's leading tackler in 2021 and his football IQ was invaluable as the quarterback of this defense. Junior Colson was a breakout star as a freshman and will take over the version of MIKE in this 2ILB defense. Colson had the most tackles of any players returning in 2021 with 60. He will need to show he can match Ross' ability to fill gaps in the run game but his speed and ability to get make plays at all levels, sideline to sideline, make Colson one of the most important pieces of the 2022 defense. Starting alongside him will be Nikhai Hill-Green. Hill-Green was the starting WILL at the beginning of 2021 before Colson took over his role. Hill-Green was still a consistent and solid contributor notching 50 tackles of his own. With a similar skill set to Colson, Hill-Green will be called on to make plays behind the line of scrimmage as well as in the middle of the defense. These skillsets have some calling them the next Devin Bush and Khaleke Hudson combo. Resuming his role in many ways as the true SAM OLB of this defense is Jaylen Harrell. Harrell played Batman and Robin with Ojabo last season with Ojabo an elite pass rusher and Harrell an upgrade in run defense. Harrell could take a step up in pass rush which would see him eat into Upshaw's role, but he will see significant playing time because of his ability to set an edge, fill rush lanes, and break up a run play.

CORNERBACKS: DJ Turner & Gemon Green

It doesn't feel like the question is who will be manning the outside in this defense, but how good can this duo be? Gemon Green will once again enter the season the expected starter at CB2. While Green has been solid, injuries and rising talent behind him have eaten into his playing time. Green has received praise this offseason and could be lined up for a breakout season. The player who took Green's job last season, DJ Turner, is fully locked into the CB1 role for 2022. As a recruit, Turner's talent was undeniable but he was viewed as raw and undersized. His first couple of seasons were inconsistent and had some questioning if he would ever break through. In 2021 under new coach Steve Clinkscale, everything clicked for Turner. He was second behind Dax Hill in pass deflections, tied for interceptions, and have Michigan's only pick-six of the season. Analytic services loved Turner's game even more than the stats led on and have him garnering attention as potentially the best corner in the Big Ten in 2022.

SAFETIES: Rod Moore & RJ Moten