There are a lot of big time players on Michigan's roster so it's tough to predict who will be the most valuable player. Does Rashan Gary explode this fall and register double-digit sacks? Can Karan Higdon or Chris Evans find lanes behind an improved offensive line and eclipse the 1,000-yard mark? Can Shea Patterson use his talents and produce like many think he can? Devin Bush is a tackling machine — can he prove to be the most integral piece on a dominant defense?

All of these things are very possible but who will end up being Michigan's MVP?