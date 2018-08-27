Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-27 16:53:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Prediction: Who Will Be The Team's MVP?

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Quarterback Shea Patterson could be in line for a big season.
Brandon Brown

There are a lot of big time players on Michigan's roster so it's tough to predict who will be the most valuable player. Does Rashan Gary explode this fall and register double-digit sacks? Can Karan Higdon or Chris Evans find lanes behind an improved offensive line and eclipse the 1,000-yard mark? Can Shea Patterson use his talents and produce like many think he can? Devin Bush is a tackling machine — can he prove to be the most integral piece on a dominant defense?

All of these things are very possible but who will end up being Michigan's MVP?

