Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-22 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Predictions: Biggest Freshman Impact

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

L4dz92sld7brkfwswtfq
Jalen Mayfield, Aidan Hutchinson, Mustapha Muhammad and Taylor Upshaw are all trying to find the field this fall.
Jalen Mayfield

Michigan inked 19 prospects in the 2018 class and all of them are trying to get on the field this fall. With a new redshirt rule in place that allows true freshmen to play in four games without exhausting a year of eligibility, expect just about everyone to get a look. All 19 could see the field, but who will be on the field for the most meaningful snaps?

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}