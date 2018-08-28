Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-28 19:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Predictions: How Many Wolverines Will Be All Big-Ten?

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Wgtdz4xnuue26aew2q7d
Sdkutgn4ym3tvhkuhjfg
Junior linebacker Devin Bush is poised for another big season.
USA Today

Michigan's defense is absolutely loaded with returning starters who had big seasons in 2017 and there's a lot of talent on the offensive side of the ball as well. That begs the question — just how many Wolverines will receive all-conference honors in 2018?

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}