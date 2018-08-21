Jim Harbaugh hired several new assistants and other staffers since last season and several of them should have big impacts on what we see on the field in 2018. Ed Warinner was brought in to fix a subpar offensive line. Jim McElwain is tasked with taking an extremely young and talented wide receiver group to another level. Al Washington and Sherrone Moore have already injected a lot of energy into Michigan's recruiting machine. Ben Herbert and his strength and conditioning staff have really got things going in a positive direction in the weight room.

All of those additions should pay dividends on the field this fall but which hire is going to have the biggest impact on Michigan football? We give our take in this edition of Michigan Football Predictions.