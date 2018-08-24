Michigan's defensive is absolutely loaded at all three levels and a case could probably be made for each of them as the strength of Don Brown's unit. The offense, while not exactly dominant on the field last year, is loaded with talent and returning playmakers and has also gotten a boost from transfer quarterback Shea Patterson. Several Michigan players from both sides of the ball were named to preseason award watch lists and could all have breakout seasons. With so much proven talent coming back this year, which position group is the biggest strength on Michigan's roster?