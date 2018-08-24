Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-24 13:39:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Predictions: Strongest Position Group

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Ffq6qwgqt7qpsxuabobt
Junior Rashan Gary will anchor one of the best defensive lines in the country.
Getty Images

Michigan's defensive is absolutely loaded at all three levels and a case could probably be made for each of them as the strength of Don Brown's unit. The offense, while not exactly dominant on the field last year, is loaded with talent and returning playmakers and has also gotten a boost from transfer quarterback Shea Patterson. Several Michigan players from both sides of the ball were named to preseason award watch lists and could all have breakout seasons. With so much proven talent coming back this year, which position group is the biggest strength on Michigan's roster?

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}