Michigan hasn't finished better than third in its own division since Jim Harbaugh took over in 2015 and everyone in Ann Arbor and around the country knows it. This year could change that. One could argue that Harbaugh's 2018 squad is his most talented yet and he finally seems to have a playmaking quarterback in Shea Patterson. Still, the Big Ten East division is loaded and U-M must go on the road against both Michigan State and Ohio State. All of that certainly makes for an intriguing storyline heading into 2018 — where will Michigan finish in the Big Ten standings?