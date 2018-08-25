Michigan's offense wasn't elite last year but there's definitely a lot of talent on that side of the ball. Jim Harbaugh, Jim McElwain and Pep Hamilton certainly have a lot of weapons to work with in the passing game and Karan Higdon and Chris Evans make for a formidable one-two punch out of the backfield. A lot hinges on how good the offensive line can be and a lot of responsibility also falls on newly-named starting quarterback Shea Patterson.

The offense seems destined to be better than it was a year ago, but who will be the biggest beneficiary?