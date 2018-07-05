The following is an excerpt from The Wolverine's annual football preview magazine, which can be ordered here .

Some rivalries are driven by hate. Some draw their fuel from conference, and ultimately national, supremacy.

When Michigan and Notre Dame take the field, pride takes center stage. The two storied programs chest thump like King Kong, always seeking to one-up the other.

Michigan players taught Notre Dame the game. The Wolverines have won more contests than any program in the history of college football. U-M owns the series lead (24-17-1), and wrested the all-time winning percentage leadership away from the Irish after many years.

Notre Dame boasts the Golden Dome, Touchdown Jesus, more modern-era national championships than Michigan and the most recent dagger — a 31-0 win in the last game played between the teams, in 2014.

There are all sorts of analytical storylines regarding the Wolverines and the Irish taking the field under the lights in South Bend Sept. 1. They include …

• Who wins the battle of what are predicted to be superior defenses?

• Can Notre Dame turn the home-field advantage, under the lights, into some “Irish magic?”

• Will Michigan find a way to tie the series in games played at Notre Dame at 10-10-1?

• If junior transfer quarterback Shea Patterson wins the starting job, how does he and a revamped Michigan offense hold up in a stiff opening-game challenge?

• Does Irish QB Brandon Wimbush hold off challenger Ian Book, who rallied Notre Dame past LSU in the Citrus Bowl?

If you’re into breaking it all down, those questions only scratch the surface. If you’re a former All-American captain who battled to a win over Notre Dame in a national championship season, you say forget all that.

Jon Jansen hears the words “Notre Dame,” and immediately begins breathing irregularly. Ask him his emotional response to Michigan’s 2018 opener, and he unleashes.

“We’re going to kick the crap out of ’em,” Jansen barked. “We’re going to mow ’em down. We’re going to go into South Bend and the police escort is going to make the way to the stadium. There won’t be a person in our way. When we hit the field running, we’re going to mow ’em down.”

He’s out of eligibility, of course. Otherwise, he’d love to take the field one more time.

That’s the sort of passion this rivalry stirs, although there’s no conference positioning on the line. It’s about pride, and perhaps even greater positioning on the national stage, especially this season.