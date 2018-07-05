Michigan Football Preview Excerpt: Notre Dame Rivalry Returns
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
The following is an excerpt from The Wolverine's annual football preview magazine, which can be ordered here.
Some rivalries are driven by hate. Some draw their fuel from conference, and ultimately national, supremacy.
When Michigan and Notre Dame take the field, pride takes center stage. The two storied programs chest thump like King Kong, always seeking to one-up the other.
Michigan players taught Notre Dame the game. The Wolverines have won more contests than any program in the history of college football. U-M owns the series lead (24-17-1), and wrested the all-time winning percentage leadership away from the Irish after many years.
Notre Dame boasts the Golden Dome, Touchdown Jesus, more modern-era national championships than Michigan and the most recent dagger — a 31-0 win in the last game played between the teams, in 2014.
There are all sorts of analytical storylines regarding the Wolverines and the Irish taking the field under the lights in South Bend Sept. 1. They include …
• Who wins the battle of what are predicted to be superior defenses?
• Can Notre Dame turn the home-field advantage, under the lights, into some “Irish magic?”
• Will Michigan find a way to tie the series in games played at Notre Dame at 10-10-1?
• If junior transfer quarterback Shea Patterson wins the starting job, how does he and a revamped Michigan offense hold up in a stiff opening-game challenge?
• Does Irish QB Brandon Wimbush hold off challenger Ian Book, who rallied Notre Dame past LSU in the Citrus Bowl?
If you’re into breaking it all down, those questions only scratch the surface. If you’re a former All-American captain who battled to a win over Notre Dame in a national championship season, you say forget all that.
Jon Jansen hears the words “Notre Dame,” and immediately begins breathing irregularly. Ask him his emotional response to Michigan’s 2018 opener, and he unleashes.
“We’re going to kick the crap out of ’em,” Jansen barked. “We’re going to mow ’em down. We’re going to go into South Bend and the police escort is going to make the way to the stadium. There won’t be a person in our way. When we hit the field running, we’re going to mow ’em down.”
He’s out of eligibility, of course. Otherwise, he’d love to take the field one more time.
That’s the sort of passion this rivalry stirs, although there’s no conference positioning on the line. It’s about pride, and perhaps even greater positioning on the national stage, especially this season.
So Much On The Line
Like with most Michigan-Notre Dame showdowns, a lot will be riding on the outcome, for both programs. Athlon Sports has Michigan pegged at No. 5 nationally in the preseason, Notre Dame at No. 15.
Jim Harbaugh’s crew, of course, is coming off three straight hugely disappointing losses to end the 2017 season. The Wolverines held leads at Wisconsin, at home against Ohio State and in the Outback Bowl against South Carolina, but couldn’t hold onto them.
With a revamped offense and a defense potentially even better than the one that finished No. 3 nationally in total defense in 2017, the Wolverines are gaining some preseason respect. But a setback in the opener would represent a huge blow for their early momentum and longer-term hopes.
Notre Dame, meanwhile, is coming off a solid 10-3 season, with its Citrus Bowl victory over LSU. But the Irish are only one season removed from a disastrous 4-8 effort in 2016 and haven’t dropped fewer than three games in a season since making it to the national championship contest (and getting blitzed by Alabama, 42-14) in 2012.
A win for either team provides rocket fuel in the polls and confidence entering rigorous schedules down the line. A loss means a scramble to recover.
Michigan needs this one, Jansen acknowledged.
“You’re setting yourself up for a very special year,” he observed. “If you can win those non-conference games, and then you get into your conference and start doing well, you’re talking about Big Ten championships. You’re talking about playoffs.
“You’re talking about a lot of things that people dream about. Notre Dame is one of the non-conference games that will always be a high-profile, big win for either team.”
With over 170 full-color, glossy, action-packed pages of Michigan football information, this magazine is a must-have for the upcoming season! A hard copy (while supplies last) or digital version (for just $6.99) can be ordered by clicking here or the banner below.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook