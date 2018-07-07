Michigan Football Preview Excerpt: Rashan Gary & Chase Winovich Lead U-M
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
The following is an excerpt from The Wolverine's annual football preview magazine, which can be ordered here.
Rashan Gary didn’t try to hide it. He wanted Chase Winovich back in a winged helmet, looking to double down on mayhem.
The freakishly athletic junior defensive end didn’t attempt diplomacy with the potential fifth-year senior defensive end, who was weighing a decision about a jump to the NFL. There was no, do what’s best for you, or I’m with you no matter what.
No, the charismatic crusher from Plainfield, N.J., approached his Thor-coiffed elder from Jefferson Hills, Pa., like he would an opposing quarterback — head on, holding nothing back.
Gary put it bluntly: Come back, and let’s try to be the best defensive end duo in the nation.
The approach didn’t put Winovich off, at all. Quite the opposite.
“I’m happy that he wanted me to come back,” Winovich assured. “That’s a great feeling, to be wanted. As opposed to, ‘Hey, if you leave, we understand.’
“He knows what we go through, how hard our practices are. It was cool, and he has a point. I’ve said it for a while. I’m trying not to get in trouble making promises about how great we’re going to be, on the record, but …”
But the sentence didn’t need to be finished. The two first-team All-Big Ten performers — Gary got a first-team nod from the coaches and a second-team laurel from the media, while his counterpart got the inverse — know where they stand. They know what they believe they can accomplish, and know they’ll go after it like a pair of starving lions racing toward a wounded wildebeest.
Gary has always been jaw-dropping in his physical skills, and increasingly vocally jarring of late, infused with the passion to win and the fury to back it up. Winovich declared at age 17 he’d like to be President of the United States someday, so he doesn’t shy from big goals.
They’re together for one more year, and they can’t wait.
“We’ve been pushing each other to be the best duo in the country,” Gary assured. “Having him back just makes my job easier.”
The Overhead View
They’ll both make the job of opposing quarterbacks infinitely harder. They combined for 145 tackles in 2017, along with 14 sacks, 30 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles.
It’s pick your poison, especially given Michigan’s strength up the middle. Gang up too much on Gary, and Winovich comes off the edge, blond locks flying.
Gamble on one-on-one protection against Gary, and prepare to scramble. Oh, and don’t make him angry. As Dr. David Banner (aka The Hulk) once famously cautioned: You wouldn’t like me when I’m angry.
“Rashan Gary, last year, got obviously held with no call on one play,” recalled Doug Karsch, the Michigan radio broadcast team’s sideline reporter. “The next two snaps, he was shot out of a cannon, as if, ‘Okay, I’m done screwing around.’ He lit up the quarterback the next two plays.
“It’s almost as if it woke up the beast. I think Rashan Gary can be that player every down this year. That’s part of the maturation level, physically and mentally, where a player becomes unblockable.
“He took it upon himself, the next two downs, to single-handedly blow up pass plays. As you get older and you realize this is what it takes every snap, I think Gary can be that player.”
While not as overwhelming physically (253 pounds at the end of spring, to Gary’s 281), Winovich brings it on every down. It might take an act of Congress to get him out of the lineup to take a breather.
Of course, Winovich would probably cast his veto.
“Chase Winovich is just as colorful and as delightful a player to be around as any I’ve seen, just because of what he has to say,” Karsch noted. “I think he has a chance to be a great leader on this team. The young guys will follow him.
“Plus, he’s relentless. He is absolutely relentless. It’s a great combination — two different guys, with different skill sets, that make for a great tandem.”
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook