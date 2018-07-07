The following is an excerpt from The Wolverine's annual football preview magazine, which can be ordered here .

Rashan Gary didn’t try to hide it. He wanted Chase Winovich back in a winged helmet, looking to double down on mayhem.

The freakishly athletic junior defensive end didn’t attempt diplomacy with the potential fifth-year senior defensive end, who was weighing a decision about a jump to the NFL. There was no, do what’s best for you, or I’m with you no matter what.

No, the charismatic crusher from Plainfield, N.J., approached his Thor-coiffed elder from Jefferson Hills, Pa., like he would an opposing quarterback — head on, holding nothing back.

Gary put it bluntly: Come back, and let’s try to be the best defensive end duo in the nation.

The approach didn’t put Winovich off, at all. Quite the opposite.

“I’m happy that he wanted me to come back,” Winovich assured. “That’s a great feeling, to be wanted. As opposed to, ‘Hey, if you leave, we understand.’

“He knows what we go through, how hard our practices are. It was cool, and he has a point. I’ve said it for a while. I’m trying not to get in trouble making promises about how great we’re going to be, on the record, but …”

But the sentence didn’t need to be finished. The two first-team All-Big Ten performers — Gary got a first-team nod from the coaches and a second-team laurel from the media, while his counterpart got the inverse — know where they stand. They know what they believe they can accomplish, and know they’ll go after it like a pair of starving lions racing toward a wounded wildebeest.

Gary has always been jaw-dropping in his physical skills, and increasingly vocally jarring of late, infused with the passion to win and the fury to back it up. Winovich declared at age 17 he’d like to be President of the United States someday, so he doesn’t shy from big goals.

They’re together for one more year, and they can’t wait.

“We’ve been pushing each other to be the best duo in the country,” Gary assured. “Having him back just makes my job easier.”