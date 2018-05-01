Four quarterbacks took reps for Michigan this spring, and all four would probably be able to play Division I football somewhere this year.

There’s only room for one, of course (not to be mistaken for the need for more than one, as we saw a year ago with injuries to two signal callers), and most believe it’s a foregone conclusion Shea Patterson will be that one. The NCAA recently ruled the junior Ole Miss transfer immediately eligible, and he had a very good spring, finishing with a flourish.



Handicapping the race, Patterson would probably be the favorite — but not by as much as many might think. Redshirt sophomore Brandon Peters has experience, redshirt freshman Dylan McCaffrey is a born leader and freshman Joe Milton is a ‘gunslinger,’ in the words of teammates.

The competition will be won in the fall, and each quarterback believes he’s got a shot.

“I had a good spring,” Peters said. “My decision –making [improved], for sure. That was a big emphasis on playing faster coming into spring ball. I’ve really gotten better at that. There’s also a lot of other stuff to get better at, as well.

“Having game-time experience is huge. Over the years, each camp I’ve gotten better.”

Milton called it a four-way tie coming out of spring ball. Like his teammates in the quarterback room, he sees plenty to like in all of them.

“Brandon, he’s very competitive. He loves to compete,” he said. “He’s smart. He has good enough control of the ball. Dylan, he’s been here, he learned the system already. He can run a little. He can throw.

“Shea got here with me, so we started on the same page. Me and Shea have been going back and forth since he first got here and I first saw him. We go back and forth to better each other. No matter if it’s in practice or out of practice, we’re always competing, like on the plane ride up we were talking about plays, two-minute drills. We just better each other, compete at everything … paintball, soccer, just running and calling plays.”

They’ve all got the advantage of going against “the best defense in the country,” McCaffrey said Monday. That forces them to make quick decisions and opens their eyes to just how good and alert they have to be because of the speed of the Michigan defense.

McCaffrey reported he’s up to 210 pounds, and though he’s not throwing the ball 85 yards in the air like Milton (“I’ve seen him do it,” he confirmed), he says his arm is ‘strong enough.’ It’s about getting the ball out on time and making good decisions, and he’s done both this spring.

“I feel a lot more comfortable just with the offense, as anyone would have after a year of experience,” he said. “I think that’s really helped me a lot. I’ve gained some weight, feel like I’ve gotten athletically better … it’s really just I know my teammates … that’s the biggest thing. Who I’m throwing to; who in the pass game is going to do what. That way it really helps the quarterback.

“I felt like I wanted to get stronger, felt kind of like I was still in high school last year. The weight room, I hit that pretty hard, but building the teamwork, getting to know the team, knowing the guys, getting as much an advantage as I can … I think that helped a lot.”

Milton might be the most physically gifted athlete of the bunch. He’s a legit 6-4, and he doesn’t look like a college freshman.

“At this point in time I’m still learning. I’m only 18,” he said, adding he just turned 18. “But my skillset, I just want to pick up my game better and then I want to learn the whole system just to get used to everything. Then again, I just want to get coached right and put into the right situation.

“I’m still going to compete regardless of what happens. I’m going to compete no matter who it is.”

All four seem to have that mentality, creating the best quarterback situation — at least potentially — the Wolverines have had in a long, long time.