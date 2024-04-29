With the spring transfer portal window set to come to a close on April 30, Michigan Football appears set to not add any quarterbacks to its roster ahead of the 2024 season.

This should not surprise anyone who has paid attention to what coaches have said throughout the spring.

Head coach Sherrone Moore, throughout the spring, either ignored or squashed questions about the transfer portal concerning quarterbacks. A statement in its own right, as he hasn't shied away from saying Michigan has needs it hopes to address in the portal.

Following the Michigan spring game, where four of Michigan's quarterbacks saw action, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell was asked about Michigan's interest in a quarterback in the portal.

"No, that is not part of our thought process right now," Campbell told the media on April 20. "Roster evaluation is always part of the process. But right now, that's not something we're looking at."

You could argue that his last point was simply that we are always evaluating our roster, so if a chance to improve arises, we would consider it.

This has been Michigan's strategy regarding the transfer portal in the last few seasons. The staff and players embrace any chance to add experience, depth, or leadership to a room. If a player entered the transfer portal that gave Michigan a chance to improve the quarterback room, they surely would have considered it. But with a day left in the portal, a starter caliber or proven quarterback hasn't entered the portal. Even if one had, what caliber would they need to be not to disrupt the current roster?

As I said, players have largely embraced adding experience and competition, but it's still a delicate walk, especially in this new era of the transfer portal. While Michigan has largely avoided a mass exodus some rivals had predicted, or at least hoped for, they have seen players competing for starting reps, like Keon Sabb and DJ Waller, enter the portal.

So Michigan appears to be rolling forward with the quarterbacks they have. Alex Orji, seen as the favorite through spring and after, is a dynamic athlete who has earned praise from players and coaches. Davis Warren cemented himself in the battle after a strong spring and is arguably the team's best passer. Jack Tuttle was unable to contribute this spring due to injury, but Moore confirmed he would absolutely be in the competition when healthy, noting his experience and time backing up Michael Penix and JJ McCarthy. Both quarterbacks were just selected in the top 10 of the NFL Draft.

Freshman Jadyn Davis has been impressive since joining the team during Rose Bowl practices, but Campbell has said Davis has not been practicing with the 1s like the other quarterbacks. He is not out of it, but massive strides in the summer are needed; otherwise, a redshirt season continues to be likely. Jayden Denegal has not been able to separate himself or carve out a place of his own in the competition. Coaches, when asked about the battle. never seem to place him among Orji or the others.

So, Alex Orji could eventually earn the starting job that staff seems desperate for him to take. Davis Warren's ascension could take him to starting quarterback, the crescendo of an incredible journey for a young man who has beaten cancer and overcome doubters. Jack Tuttle's experience could bridge the gap built from his lack of spring reps. And a two-quarterback option is not "out of the question," according to Campbell.

We likely won't know who Michigan will start in its season-opening game against Fresno State until the week of the game. But we can almost guarantee that quarterback is already on the roster.



