Michigan freshman kicker Quinn Nordin was a hit in Paris, taking (paintball) bullets for his teammates, showing junior quarterback Shea Patterson the ropes and having a great time as one of the team’s biggest personalities.

When it comes to playing and talking football, though, he’s all business. So when he went through a tough stretch toward the end of last year and heard about it from head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines after missing another short kick, he responded like a competitor …



He gave it right back to his coach.

"I’m an intense guy, for a kicker,” he said. “I can say that. I’m an intense guy, coach [Harbaugh] is an intense guy; I love the game, he loves the game; he wants to win, I want to win, so he wants to put the best player on the field. That’s who’s going to be who he wants out there.

“It was awesome. I loved it, and it lit a fire under my ass a little bit. You’ve got no choice not to [respond], right?”

The honorable mention All-Big Ten selection made 19 of 24 field goals with a long of 55, and he made 34 of 37 PATs. He hopes to add kickoffs to his duties this year, though the new rules (fair catches inside the 25-yard line bring the ball to the 25, etc.) have changed the dynamic.

Two factors could help determine what kind of year two the sophomore has. One – his strength. New strength coach Ben Herbert has been working with him, and it’s paid off.

“I’m a lot stronger than I was last year. I was shocked,” Nordin said. “Coach Herb just expanded knowledge I didn’t have on where I could take my body.”

But accuracy is something he really wanted to hone in on more, he added.

“It’s not really how far it goes … that’s not usually the program,” he said. “We had a better spring than we did last year as a group, but it was really good — just not where I want to be.”

Last year, he added, he had a tough time putting misses behind him. He chalked it up to youth, and made it a point of emphasis this year to put mistakes and misses in the past more quickly.

“It was kind of not knowing how to understand, all right you missed ... time to to move on," he said. "You can’t dwell on the past. Overall there were some mistakes in there I made, some easy stuff, quarters when I’d get on the hash [mark]. It’s hard to get your foot straight with the post sometimes it was just little things, playing a year now underrating how everything works, it’ going to help me greatly.

“When you’re hot, you’re hot; when you’re cold, you’re cold. I think I missed six or seven this spring. When I missed, my number one goal was never miss the next one. That’s the big thing. If you miss one, you’ve got to make the next one.”

With the exception of a couple of practices, he met his high expectations.

He’s still not where he wants to be, however. For one, he still isn’t comfortable with his holder situation. Losing Garrett Moores is a bigger blow than many realize, Nordin insists.

“I know some people can’t really tell how awesome he is, but for me it made my life so easy,” he said. “Playing a year, now I’ve got to teach the new holders kind of what to do. We get into stretches where we’re doing good and then when you’re doing bad you have to repair yourself, and that’s the key.”

Punters Will Hart and Brad Robbins, walk-on Joe Hewlett are among those vying to replace Moores, but it’s a tall order.

“Garrett was so good it didn’t take any time,” Nordin said. “With Garrett the ball was down, we didn’t really have to worry … it’s just a timing thing essentially. Just knowing when the snap is going to get there to when you have to go. Everything happens in time.”

He’s confident they’ll get it figured out. He’s far from calling himself a finished product, and understands the higher expectations.

“Missed PATs is not what a great player does,” he said. “But I was young, you can say, and that’s supposed to happen.

“But we’ll see this year what happens. I’m really excited. It’s a huge year for the team and myself. It will be fun, and they’ll let me rip a couple deep ones, hopefully.”