{{ timeAgo('2018-08-22 19:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 Hot Board - Cornerback

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
X1mv5ysza7uvvbrh4tfz
Five-start cornerback Akeem Dent still says he plans to visit Michigan this fall.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Michigan has offered more than 30 cornerbacks in the 2019 class and is still in decent shape with a handful of them.

In The Fold

The Latest: Turner has one of the most impressive offer lists in the country for a three-star prospect and had a final four of Michigan, Notre Dame, Clemson and Florida. The Georgia native, who is now at IMG Academy, picked the Wolverines after a stellar official visit in Ann Arbor in late June. He's now recruiting 2020 former teammate Joshua Downs to U-M and is excited about his future in Ann Arbor with friend Christopher Hinton as well.

Hot Board Changes - Cornerback
Added Removed

None

Chester Kimbrough - recently committed to Florida
