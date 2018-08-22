Michigan has offered more than 30 cornerbacks in the 2019 class and is still in decent shape with a handful of them.

The Latest: Turner has one of the most impressive offer lists in the country for a three-star prospect and had a final four of Michigan, Notre Dame, Clemson and Florida. The Georgia native, who is now at IMG Academy, picked the Wolverines after a stellar official visit in Ann Arbor in late June. He's now recruiting 2020 former teammate Joshua Downs to U-M and is excited about his future in Ann Arbor with friend Christopher Hinton as well.