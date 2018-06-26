Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-26 18:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 Hot Board - Defensive Line

Qv0ueihgvsp7kmedclxw
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
H4ofeecqcd0karz2aqgh
Five-star Zach Harrison is one of Michigan's biggest remaining targets.
Brandon Brown

Michigan now has four defensive linemen committed in the 2019 class and is still in good shape with several others. A couple of Michigan's commits are going to be coveted until pen meets paper so i...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}